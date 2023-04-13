Watch Now
Driver dead after crash on freeway in Sandy

Utah Highway Patrol
Posted at 6:50 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 09:29:39-04

SANDY, Utah — A driver died after a crash on Interstate 15 in Sandy on Thursday morning, forcing closures of a freeway ramp while officials investigate.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-15 at 11400 South.

Utah Highway Patrol reports that the off-ramp at 11400 South is closed while officials investigate and clean up the crash.

A single vehicle crashed into the crash attenuator and by the time crews were able to respond, the driver had died of their injuries.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Officials said there may have been a fire at the scene briefly but it was quickly extinguished.

