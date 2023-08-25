Driver in custody after causing crash with critical injuries, DUI suspected

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver who police suspect was driving under the influence is in custody after they caused a crash that resulted in critical injuries to another person in Salt Lake City.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the area of 600 South and 700 East.

Salt Lake City Police officials reported a Mini Cooper traveling eastbound on 600 South crashed into a Kia that was headed South on 700 East.

Inside the Kia were three individuals. The driver and one passenger suffered minor injuries while the other passenger sustained critical injuries.

They were transported to the hospital where they remain in critical condition, police report.

Officials stated that the driver of the Mini Cooper was taken into custody as officers believed the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Speed also likely played a factor in the crash, SLCPD reports.

The identities of the individuals involved in the crash were not made immediately available.