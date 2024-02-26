Driver narrowly escapes major injury after moose shatters windshield

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A driver narrowly escaped major injury Sunday night in Morgan County after a moose came crashing through the windshield, shattering the glass.

Mountain Green Fire Protection District explained a car hit a moose on Old Highway and the animal shattered the windshield.

After hitting the initial vehicle, the animal bounced off and hit another car traveling in the opposite direction, officials shared.

Nathan Manwaring

Photos from Nathan Manwaring, a relative of the involved driver, show the destroyed windshield where the moose went through, with the damage centered on the driver's side of the car.

Despite a demolished windshield, officials said the driver only had a cut on the hand and other passengers weren't injured at all.

Nathan Manwaring

Nathan Manwaring

"Almost a ton of moose could have caused very serious injuries," officials said in a social media post, calling the minor injuries a fortunate outcome of the crash.

Sadly, the moose involved in the crash died as a result.