Employee killed after van crashes into Tooele business

TOOELE, Utah — A woman was killed Monday after she was pinned by a minivan that crashed through a Tooele business, also injuring another employee inside.

The crash at 169 North Main Street, which is the location of "Ensign Engineering and Land Survey," occurred just after 11:30 a.m.

Officials said a silver minivan with a male driver was in the parking lot when it crashed into the front of the business, pinning a female employee who was sitting at a desk. She later died of her injuries.

The other employee was taken to the hospital, but officials were unsure about their condition.

Police said the minivan driver may have been attempting to park and hit the accelerator instead of the brake.