I-15 reopened in Pleasant Grove after fatal crash

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A fatal crash on Interstate 15 in Pleasant Grove Thursday prompted closures for more than an hour and caused miles of traffic.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-15 near Pleasant Grove Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m.

As a result of the crash, the freeway was completely shut down at 500 East in American Fork for more than an hour.

Traffic was backed up for miles as drivers were forced to get off the freeway and find alternative routes through the area.

Just before 12:30 p.m., I-15 was reopened.

SB I-15 at MP 275 (PG Blvd) Utah Co.

5 Left Lanes Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 10:30 AM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 9, 2024

Utah Highway Patrol said a white Chevy Cobalt was driving in the right lane of the freeway and lost control.

The car was hit on the drivers' side by a white pickup truck hauling a forklift in a trailer, officials said.

The male driver of the car was taken to the hospital, where he died, UHP reported.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and the passenger was only minorly injured.

Further details including the identity of the driver who died were not made available.

