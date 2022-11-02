Fatal crash near Wyoming border leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

RICH COUNTY, Utah — A fatal crash near the Wyoming state line killed two people and left one person injured Wednesday morning, Utah Highway Patrol reports.

The crash happened on State Route 30 in Sage Creek Junction, which is about four miles away from the Wyoming state line.

A Toyota Camry and Buick Century crashed head-on in the area, and both drivers of the vehicles sustained fatal injuries.

A passenger was taken to the hospital, however, officials are unknown what vehicle they were traveling in.

The condition of the passenger was not made immediately available.

UHP said the crash is blocking both directions of traffic in the area, but officers are helping direct cars around the crash to keep things moving.

What led up to the crash, as well as the identities of the people involved were not made immediately available.