Fatal crash on I-15 in Utah County causes big backups

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — The Monday morning commute is messy and slow in Utah County as troopers respond to a fatal crash in American Fork.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 at 500 East in American Fork.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. and traffic was still congested over an hour later as morning commuters began their day.

UHP reported the crash involved two cars and southbound lanes were temporarily closed while troopers cleaned up and investigated.

Even after some lanes were reopened, traffic for miles caused quite a headache for drivers.

As I-15 saw congestion, surface streets also became quickly clogged.

It's recommended to avoid the area or delay your commute in order to avoid the major traffic jam.

UHP did not disclose any other details regarding the nature of the crash, the identity of the individual who died as well as when traffic will resume as normal.