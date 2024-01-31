Fiery blaze destroys car on I-15 in Utah County

LEHI, Utah — Video captured Tuesday afternoon by a passing driver shows a plume of black smoke and roaring flames that destroyed a car in Utah County along Interstate 15.

"I seriously hope whoever was in that got out," commented FOX 13 viewer Justin Barnett, who took the video while slowly passing by the fiery scene.

VIDEO: Fiery blaze caused by mechanical issue destroys car on I-15

The vehicle caught fire near the off-ramp of Triumph Boulevard in Lehi just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"Oh my gosh, that is so scary," Barnett said in the video.

Video shows the flames completely consumed the front half of the vehicle and thick black smoke filled the air as evening commuters slowly passed by.

Utah Highway Patrol told FOX 13 News the fire was caused by an electrical or mechanical issue in the car.

Luckily, the driver had already gotten out of the vehicle before it caught fire, so no injuries were reported, UHP said.

Even though Barnett left one lane of distance between his vehicle and the car on fire, as he passed by, he remarked on the heat of the fire, saying, "that is hot."

While responders extinguished the fire and cleaned up the mess, the two right lanes of traffic, as well as the left lane of the off-ramp were closed on I-15 temporarily.