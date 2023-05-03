Flooding concerns delay road widening project in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A project to widen 90th South between Redwood Rd. and 700 West will be delayed due to flooding concerns, crews report.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) tells FOX 13 News that the project was scheduled to start in late spring or early summer, but flooding concerns stemming from the Jordan River will likely push the date back to mid-July or early August. The river runs through part of the construction zone.

Once construction begins, the five-lane road will become seven. Protected bike lanes and sidewalks also will be added. Moreover, 90th South will be repaved between 700th West and State St.

According to UDOT spokesperson John Gleason, the idea behind this project is to improve safety. Specifically, cutting down on car crashes and traffic jams.

“We’ve had a lot of people who don’t want to use it because they’re going to be stuck in traffic out there,” he explains.

Gleason, who uses the road frequently, says the evening rush hour is particularly busy. Those who work and own businesses in the area will tell you the same thing.

“If I have to leave here at 4:30 to 6:30, it takes me half an hour to get home. Normally, it takes like 10 minutes,” says Darren Hyte of Affordable Mattress Outlet.

As an independent business owner, Hyte has a handful of concerns about the impending construction on top of the already congested roadway. He doesn’t want his customers to feel discouraged and shop elsewhere.

Hyte is currently brainstorming how he can prevent sales from slowing, which includes holding construction sales and adding extra signage around his business. He’s hoping his efforts pay-off.

“It’ll be worth their investment because they’ll get a better deal than other places.”

UDOT says the contractor will work to mitigate impacts to businesses, nearby homes, and motorists, but people should anticipate more construction noise and vibration, an increase in dust and traffic delays from lane restrictions and signal work.

The project is slated to be finished in February of 2025.