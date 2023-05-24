Freeway closed in Weber County due to crash that left 3 dead, 2 critically injured

FARR WEST, Utah — A crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Farr West that happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning left three people dead and two with critical injuries.

LIVE: Look LIVE at traffic in the area as an investigation is underway

Due to the investigation, officials shut down Northbound lanes of Interstate 15 at 2700 North. Drivers should use Highway 89 to navigate around the scene and expect closures and delays in the area for "several hours" Utah Highway Patrol reports.

Just before 4 a.m., a car with five people inside was either traveling very slowly or stopped in the left lane of I-15, officials explained.

UHP stated that a semi-truck slammed into the car from behind.

Of the five people in the car, three died of their injuries and two were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The semi-truck driver was not majorly injured and in cooperating in the investigation, UHP reported. No impairment is suspected.

The crash pushed the car and semi-truck into the right lanes and the scene takes up most of the freeway, which is why all lanes of I-15 are closed until further notice.