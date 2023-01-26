Frontrunner train sees significant delays due to trespasser on tracks

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Frontrunner train delays in both directions were seen Thursday morning following a "train vs. trespasser" incident between the Draper and South Jordan stations.

Utah Transit Authority reported a bus bridge was in place between the Draper and South Jordan stations due to the situation.

Officials reported a trespasser was on the tracks and was hit by the train.

Passengers can expect delays of 20 to 30 minutes at all points between Draper to Provo and from Lehi to Ogden due to the incident.

No time estimate was provided on when the train schedule was expected to resume as normal.