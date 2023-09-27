Fuel truck bursts into flames after rollover crash, road to be closed 'most of the day'

LOA, Utah — A road in a remote area of Utah is expected to be closed "most of the day" after a semi-truck filled with fuel rolled over and burst into flames.

State Route 24 is closed in both directions at milepost 45, which is near Loa in Wayne County.

Utah Highway Patrol officials reported the semi-truck was hauling double trailers, both of which were loaded with fuel.

The rear trailer rolled and the truck became fully engulfed in flames, UHP said.

Luckily, the driver was able to get out and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Photos show a thick black plume of smoke and tall flames in the area due to the incident. Due to the burning load, UHP said SR-24 is closed in both directions and will be shut down for "most of the day."

Utah Highway Patrol

Officials recommend using alternate routes, like SR-25 to SR-72 to get around the closure.