Gallons of acid spill after 2 semi trucks crash in Summit County

Posted at 6:42 AM, Mar 16, 2022
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — About 15 gallons of sodium hydroxide, or caustic acid, spilled on a road northeast of Park City when two semi-trucks crashed into each other early Wednesday morning.

Sergeant Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said it happened on I-80 west, just inside the Utah state line.

No injuries were caused in the crash but one westbound lane was partially blocked.

A hazmat crew was on the scene to clean up the spill.

Troopers were not yet sure what caused the crash but noted that both trucks were traveling in the same direction.

