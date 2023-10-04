Giant pothole will cause lane closure on I-15 for up to a week

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A giant pothole in Juab County will cause traffic issues on Interstate 15 as one lane will be shut down for up to a week while repairs are made.

A one-lane closure is in effect on southbound I-15 at milepost 233, the Mona interchange. In addition, the 233 underpass is completely closed down while damage is assessed and fixed, Juab County officials report.

The Utah Department of Transportation anticipates the closures will be in place for six to seven days starting immediately, officials explained.

A live look at the pothole shows a large hole and what appears to be a smaller hole in the road. Crews were already measuring and assessing the damage soon after the report was made.

The Juab County Sheriff's Office recommended using Old Highway 91 to South Santaquin to get around the closure for northbound traffic.

"Barnes Bullets employees I am being told you can exit Northbound 15 to access your building," a social media post reads. "Then to exit you will have to go Northbound 1-15 until the damage is fixed. All traffic exiting Northbound at 233 will have to get back on I-15 and go North to South Santaquin."

UDOT is putting together a traffic map to further explain the closure.