Heading downtown? Be aware of this major intersection closure

SALT LAKE CITY — Dominion Energy will shut down an intersection in downtown Salt Lake City for more than a month as they replace a section of natural gas line.

The intersection at West Temple and 200 South, notably near the Salt Palace, will be closed from Monday, April 1 through mid-May.

Only right turns will be permitted through the intersection and Dominion Energy suggested travelers use 200 West, Main Street and State Street to 300 South and South Temple to get around the closure.

Additionally, Eastbound 200 South will be closed to through traffic between 200 West and West Temple during the construction work.

Leaders say business and parking garage access, as well as pedestrian routes and crossings will be maintained.

Why is the closure happening? Dominion Energy said it's part of their "system maintenance project," which has been in progress for about a year.

"These improvements are necessary for Dominion Energy Utah to keep pace with growing customer demand for natural gas, maintain overall system integrity and continue providing safe and reliable service," a statement reads in part.

Newer, more efficient pipes are being installed underground at all intersections of 200 South from 400 West to 200 South.

As the intersection is in a busy part of downtown Salt Lake City, Dominion Energy urged drivers to completely avoid the area and take alternate routes to avoid the construction zone.