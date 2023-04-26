High speed chase on I-15 results in 2 arrests

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A high-speed chase on Interstate 15 through Utah County Tuesday night resulted in the arrests of two individuals.

Utah Highway Patrol officials told FOX 13 News that the chase was initiated when troopers attempted to stop a car for driving at high speeds near Springville.

Instead of pulling over, the driver fled from troopers and drove through Provo on I-15 before exiting the freeway.

As the vehicle entered the city, UHP troopers terminated the pursuit but Provo police later located the vehicle.

The driver attempted to flee from Provo police as well and ended up getting back on I-15, UHP reported.

Troopers followed closely behind but did not engage in pursuit as they attempted to use a spike strip to disable the vehicle.

The first set of spike strips was not successful but when troopers used a second set of spike strips, the vehicle crashed into another car while trying to swerve away, bringing the incident to a halt.

Officials took two people into custody, a female driver and a male passenger.

The male passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries but no other injuries were reported in the incident.

Who the two individuals are as well as why they were fleeing from officials was not made immediately available.

All northbound lanes of I-15 near Bangerter Highway were temporarily closed while a high-risk traffic stop was conducted.

Lanes were opened shortly after the incident.