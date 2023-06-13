Watch Now
Highway 6 closed in Carbon County due to fatal crash

Posted at 8:04 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 10:04:39-04

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — A fatal crash in Carbon County Tuesday morning caused US 6 to close as troopers investigated and cleaned up.

The crash happened just west of Helper near milepost 228 between a van and a semi-truck, officials tell FOX 13 News.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Emma Park Road at milepost 221 and westbound traffic is being diverted to US-191.

Further details such as how many people were injured and what led up to the crash were not made available.

Officials advise drivers to avoid the area if possible as an investigation is conducted.

Troopers believe the road will be closed for about two to three hours.

