Highway cleared after semi-truck rolls over on I-15 near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — I-15 was being cleaned up after a semi-truck rolled over Thursday night near St. George, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Sergeant Cameron Roden with UHP said, at about 9:32 p.m. last night, a Washington County deputy was stopping a car heading north on I-15 near the Arizona state line when sedan, that was in the left lane, slowed down and attempted to cut across to the right shoulder.

Sgt. Roden said the car was sideswiped by a semi-truck pulling two trailers that was in the right lane.

After the crash with the car, the semi-truck rolled over onto its side and came to rest in the median with the rear trailer still in the road blocking all northbound lanes on I-15.

The semi truck driver sustained minor injuries.