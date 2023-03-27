Watch Now
Highway shut down after double-fatal crash involving multiple semi-trucks

Posted at 12:21 PM, Mar 27, 2023
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A crash involving multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks, shut down a portion of Interstate 15 and left two people dead in northern Utah Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-15 at mile marker 353, near Willard Bay State Park.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that two people died as a result of the crash and another individual sustained critical injuries.

A view of the crash showed multiple semi-trucks as well as at least one passenger car involved.

As officials investigate and clean up, northbound lanes of I-15 in the area are shut down.

A timeline for when the highway would reopen was not made available.

UHP alerts drivers that traffic can rejoin the highway at mile marker 357.

Officials did not say exactly how many vehicles were involved, only that "several semis" were part of the crash.

