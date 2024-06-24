Highway shut down after motorcyclist killed in Salt Lake City crash

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol has shut down multiple lanes of Interstate 80 Monday after a fatal motorcycle crash in Salt Lake City.

The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-80 near 7200 West.

Not many details have been made available, but officials said a motorcyclist died in the collision.

Traffic is being diverted off 7200 West and around the collision by using a nearby ramp, as the highway is closed at milepost 111, UHP reported.

It's expected the crash will cause traffic impacts for one to two hours, officials reported.

Further details about the nature of the crash and the identity of the motorcyclist were not made available.

