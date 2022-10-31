HOV lane activated in Weber, Davis counties

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Starting Monday, restrictions apply in newly constructed HOV lanes in Weber and Davis counties.

To avoid a ticket, be aware of the rules.

Express Lanes can only be used by drivers of vehicles with two or more occupants, buses, motorcycles, emergency vehicles and single occupant vehicles with a valid "clean vehicles pass" or "express pass."

Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation, says the new lane has been functioning for several months but on Monday, tolling begins.

"What we did is we added an entire lane from Layton Parkway...and we extended that 10 miles to the north," Shaw explained. "So, now our system is 82 miles and it runs from Spanish Fork in Utah County all the way up to Riverdale and Weber County."

Officials say the project will improve traffic flow and congestion in the area.

They also warn that drivers with a gross vehicle weight greater than 12,000 pounds, those pulling trailers and solo drivers without an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass are not allowed in the lanes.

"So the bigger trucks we obviously don't want," Shaw said. "You know, the semi's hauling material. We don't allow them to use this lane. but yeah, it's essentially for the priority is for carpoolers."

Drivers who are found to be violating HOV lane rules could be cited by Utah Highway Patrol and may face fines.