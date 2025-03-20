How UDOT is upgrading its plows to improve efficiency

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Department of Transportation officials say they are taking the time this year to install vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology in 100 more of its snowplows around the state to increase the efficiency of plowing operations.

V2X units are small boxes of wireless sensors that connect vehicles with infrastructure to allow them to communicate with each other. Through the units, the tech can send a variety of messages including transit signal preemption.

Transit signal preemption is currently used by around 100 UDOT plows to extend traffic signal green times and can even change lights from red to green. This year's installations will double the number of plows that can automatically send the requests to keep moving.

“Preemption makes a night-and-day difference in our job,” said Brian Sommer, who drives a snow plow at UDOT’s Provo/Orem maintenance station. “If traffic is stopped, we’re stopped. And the roads stay worse the longer we’re in traffic.”

UDOT hopes in the future to use the V2X technology to send safety messages to drivers, such as warnings about work zones, road conditions, or sharp curves.

“In the long run, this technology is meant to save lives,” UDOT Transportation Technology Engineer Blaine Leonard said. “When that happens, we’ll be able to give the driver of a vehicle information about what’s going on and be able to prevent crashes.”