Man dead after wrong-way driver hits vehicle head-on in Salt Lake Co.

Posted at 6:01 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 09:06:44-05

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A section of Interstate 15 was closed in the early hours of Wednesday morning due to a deadly wrong-way crash that killed one person in Salt Lake County.

The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed at 2300 North and reopened just after 6:30 Wednesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol said a wrong-way vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes hit a northbound vehicle head-on at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver who was traveling in the right direction, an adult male, was killed and the wrong-way driver, an adult female, was taken to the hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition.

There were no other passengers in either one of the vehicles, UHP reports.

Officials say impairment is suspected but an investigation is underway.

