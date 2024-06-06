Watch Now
Large spill after cement truck rollover causes highway traffic headache

Posted at 12:20 PM, Jun 06, 2024

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A large spill caused miles of backups after a rollover crash on Interstate 215 in Taylorsville Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-215 South at Redwood Road.

Utah Highway Patrol said a cement truck lost control at 4500 South and hit a barrier then rolled in the area, resulting in the spill.

The truck leaked hydraulic fluid and oil, which could be seen from a nearby traffic camera.

Luckily, nobody was injured in the crash, officials reported.

Because the spill will take a while to clean up, only one lane of traffic is open on the northbound side. Traveling southbound, the two right-most lanes are open.

UHP officials did not give an estimated time for reopening in the area, only saying the crash would take "a while" to clean up.

