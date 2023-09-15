'Little bit of everything' causes traffic delays during morning commute in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — What officials tell FOX 13 News was a "little bit of everything" caused traffic problems just as morning commuters were hitting the roads to begin their Friday.

Initially, crews were called to the area of 3300 South and State Street on reports of a field fire in the area.

They found a backhoe took down a power line that was still live, which sparked a fence on fire in the area.

While responders were working to extinguish the fire, a water main burst in the area.

The break was unrelated but happened to occur at the same time in the same area, causing a bit of a scramble to contain both situations at the same time.

Jordan Valley Water teams also responded to the area to fix the break and clean up any mess, fire officials told FOX 13 News.

While crews work on any fire mop-up efforts and water main break repairs, traffic is closed from Washington Street to West Temple on 3300 South. No estimate was given on when traffic may reopen in the area.