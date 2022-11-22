Major water line break causes significant damage, road closure in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A major water line break caused significant damage to a St. George road on Tuesday morning and officials expect it will take at least one day to repair.

Due to the damage, both directions of Mall Drive between 110 S. and 170 S. will be closed for repairs.

Photos show water seeping from a crack in the road, as well as mud and debris.

Officials report that in the best-case scenario, the road will be repaired by Wednesday evening. It could be closed until Friday, depending on how much damage was caused.

Traffic is being rerouted around the area and officials ask residents to take a different route.