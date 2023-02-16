Man dies after being hit by car in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — A man died on Wednesday night in Layton after he was hit by a car while walking southbound on Antelope Drive.

Police identified the man who died as 45-year-old Lorenzo Richardson.

The crash happened at 7:07 p.m. near 1055 West Antelope Drive.

Officials say Richardson was walking southbound in the area and walked into the lane in an area with no crosswalk.

It's unclear if he was trying to cross the street, but police said it was dark outside and he was wearing dark clothes at the time of the crash.

After being hit, a nurse who was at the scene started CPR and paramedics took him to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver involved in the incident remained at the scene and is not suspected of being impaired. Police state they are being cooperative in the investigation.