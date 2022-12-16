Man dies after rollover crash in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah — A man died in the early hours of Friday morning after a rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman.

The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Real Vista Drive.

As an investigation is conducted, Mountain View Corridor is closed at Real Vista Drive. Officials advised that drivers find an alternate route for the morning commute.

Officers received reports of a rollover crash in the area and crews found a man, who was the only one in the vehicle, had already died.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man, as well as what kind of car was involved, was not made available.

A team of investigators responded to the area and is working to determine what caused the crash.

No estimate was given on when the road may reopen.