Driver arrested for allegedly hitting man who fell into Provo road

PROVO, Utah — Early Friday morning, a 43-year-old man was found dead in Provo near Pioneer Park after he fell into the road and was hit by a car.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jose Sandoval, 53, was later arrested and booked into jail for a felony count of failing to remain at the scene of a fatal crash.

The man who died was identified as Brian Keith Coltharp.

Provo police responded to the East side of the northbound road near 500 West and Center Street at 4:26 a.m.

When officials arrived, they found Coltharp had died of his injuries sustained in the incident and it looked like he had been hit by a car.

Officials report they checked cameras in the area and found Coltharp fell into the road and did not get up.

Coltharp was wearing dark-colored clothing and a light-colored van drove through the area, hitting him.

The van driver, later identified as Sandoval, did not stay at the scene and it's unknown if he knew he hit Coltharp.

Officers obtained license plate information and found the van and Sandoval later in the day. "Detectives are furthering their inquiries," police told FOX 13 News.

Roads in the area were shut down temporarily while police investigated the scene. Traffic was reopened at 7:45 Friday morning.

