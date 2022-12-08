Massive oil spill on I-15 in Draper prompts hours of closures

DRAPER, Utah — Drivers headed North in Draper should be aware of a massive oil spill that closed the freeway through the night and is expected to take until at least 7 a.m. to clean up.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at 14600 South on I-15 Northbound.

LIVE: A traffic camera in the area shows crews cleaning up

Utah Highway Patrol reported the incident involved at least six vehicles, including semi-trucks.

The major traffic event first started when an Amazon semi-truck jack-knifed on the freeway and a passenger vehicle merged over to avoid the crashed truck.

A pickup truck was travelling at a "significantly higher speed," UHP explained and hit the back of the passenger vehicle.

At that point, a semi-truck carrying two tankers full of crude oil was also traveling too fast for the conditions on the freeway and lost control, sliding into the back of the Amazon truck.

WATCH: Video captured by FOX 13 News shows the crash

The semi-truck carrying the oil detached and rolled, which blocked the middle lanes and spilt about 1,500 gallons of crude oil on the freeway.

In addition, an SUV hit debris from the crashes and was also disabled, UHP stated.

Despite the messy crash, no injuries were reported, UHP said.

I-15 northbound was closed at 14600 South while multiple agencies assisted with the cleanup efforts and it's expected to be closed until at least 7 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted off of exit 288 and drivers can use frontage roads northbound to get to Bangerter Highway. From there, drivers can get back on I-15.