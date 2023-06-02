Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Motorcyclist critically injured after slamming into back of pickup truck

untitled image - 2023-06-02T104023.707.jpg
Salt Lake City Police Department
untitled image - 2023-06-02T104023.707.jpg
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 12:41:16-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcyclist in Salt Lake City was critically injured late Thursday night after they crashed into the back of a pickup truck.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the area of State Street and 1700 South.

A patrol sergeant was driving in the area when he came across the crash and began emergency first aid to the motorcyclist, who suffered from critical injuries.

Officials report the motorcyclist was likely headed South on State Street, traveling at a "high rate of speed" when they crashed into the back of a pickup truck that was also traveling South.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation, police report.

While the road was temporarily closed in the area for an investigation, it reopened by the Friday morning commute.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere