Motorcyclist critically injured after slamming into back of pickup truck

SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcyclist in Salt Lake City was critically injured late Thursday night after they crashed into the back of a pickup truck.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the area of State Street and 1700 South.

A patrol sergeant was driving in the area when he came across the crash and began emergency first aid to the motorcyclist, who suffered from critical injuries.

Officials report the motorcyclist was likely headed South on State Street, traveling at a "high rate of speed" when they crashed into the back of a pickup truck that was also traveling South.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation, police report.

While the road was temporarily closed in the area for an investigation, it reopened by the Friday morning commute.