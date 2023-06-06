Motorcyclist killed after crash with car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcyclist was killed late Monday night after being involved in a crash with a vehicle in Salt Lake City.

Not many details were made immediately available by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The crash happened on 5600 West at Second Street and involved a car and a motorcyclist.

Officials report no arrests were made as of Tuesday morning and the driver of the car is cooperating in the investigation.

The road was temporarily closed while an investigation was conducted shortly after the crash happened.

Details such as what caused the crash as well as the identity of the motorcyclist were not made available.