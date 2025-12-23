Motorcyclist killed, another seriously injured in Taylorsville crash

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — One person is dead and another seriously injured following a crash in Taylorsville late Monday night. The crash happened near the intersection of 5400 South and 2200 West.

According to Taylorsville police, they were called about the crash at 11:17 p.m. Monday. Officers tell FOX 13 News that a vehicle was heading eastbound on 5400 South when the driver lost control and hit a motorcyclist.

Officers say the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike, and the vehicle continued, crashing into a telephone pole. The passenger of the vehicle was ejected, but the driver wasn't.

Investigators say the motorcyclist died at the scene while the other two were taken to hospitals. The identities of those involved aren't being released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.