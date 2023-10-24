Motorcyclist killed in overnight West Valley City crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — A motorcyclist was killed overnight Monday when he tried to get on Interstate 215 in West Valley City and left the road, flipping over.

FOX 13 News arrived at the crash scene as a tow truck was hauling the motorcycle away.

Utah Highway Patrol reported the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist was entering I-215 West northbound from 3500 South when, "for an unknown reason," he veered off the road.

Officials said the bike was driving on loose dirt before it flipped over.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries in the crash, UHP stated. Now an investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened.

The victim was later identified as 60-year-old James Boyd Barker from West Valley City.