Multiple children injured, woman killed in car crash near Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Multiple people, including children, were injured and a woman was killed in a fatal crash near Strawberry Reservoir Tuesday.

The crash happened on US 40 near milepost 40, which is about 19 miles South of Heber, The Utah Department of Transportation reported.

Utah Highway Patrol told FOX 13 News a Toyota Camry headed westbound crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a GMC Yukon.

The driver of the Toyota, who was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials report there were multiple people in the Yukon at the time of the crash. About four to six children were in the car and they all suffered minor injuries, UHP said.

A man was also in the Yukon and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to recover.

UHP expects both directions of traffic in the area to be closed for at least one to two hours for an investigation and clean-up efforts.