Multiple lanes closed after semi-truck crash on I-15 in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — Multiple lanes were closed Friday morning in Draper due to a crash, causing backup for miles during the busy morning commute.

LIVE: View how traffic looks in the area from a UDOT camera

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-15 at milepost 289, which is near Bangerter Highway.

Utah Highway Patrol said a semi-truck hauling food products hit a crash attenuator and was heavily damaged in the crash.

The driver was not injured and no other injuries were reported, UHP said.

Four lanes are closed in the area due to the crash and officials said the HOV lane is open to all in order to keep traffic moving.

UDOT says drivers should expect heavy morning travel delays and UHP echoed that message, saying the road may not be cleared until 9 a.m. at the earliest.