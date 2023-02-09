Fatal auto-pedestrian crash closes Murray road

MURRAY, Utah — A road was closed in Murray during the morning commute on Thursday due to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

Officials report one person was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road and killed in the crash.

Westbound lanes of 4500 South were closed at 500 West for the crash.

Murray city PD dealing with a deadly auto pedestrian accident, a person was hit early this morning crossing 4500 S., right near the Jordan River Parkway, traffic in the area will be impacted for the next little while in this area pic.twitter.com/JDWsOgNa0E — scott mckane (@macfox13) February 9, 2023

Police tell FOX 13 News a fatal auto-pedestrian crash occurred in the area and information is still being gathered about what exactly happened.

The driver of the vehicle involved is being cooperative in the investigation, police report.

Officials expect roads in the area to be closed for at least another hour while an investigation is conducted.

