No injuries reported in crash between train and tractor-trailer

TOOELE, Utah — No injuries were reported in a crash between a train and a tractor-trailer in Tooele Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at a crossing near 5868 N. Droubay Road.

Officials with the Tooele County Sheriff's Office reported a stalled tractor-trailer was parked on the tracks when the crash happened.

The train operator saw the vehicle and tried to stop the train, but was unsuccessful and hit the trailer.

No injuries were reported in the crash, officials said.

Droubay road is expected to be closed until about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday while officials investigate and clean up.