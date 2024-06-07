Ogden driver falls asleep at the wheel, veers into oncoming traffic and crashes into parked cars

OGDEN, Utah — Wild video captured from a dash camera shows the moment when an Ogden driver fell asleep at the wheel, resulting in a crash with injuries on Wednesday evening.

The video from Jake Kilgore shows a red Cadillac slowly drifting out of its right lane and into oncoming traffic before going off the road completely in a cloud of dust and hitting two parked cars.

FULL VIDEO: Watch the incident unfold from dash camera video captured by a witness

Ogden drowsy driver

Ogden Police clarified that the crash happened in the 2800 block of Harrison Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 22-year-old John Green, was traveling northbound in the area when he fell asleep and veered into southbound lanes.

Shortly after driving into oncoming traffic, the Cadillac drifted off the road and hit two parked cars in the driveway of a home, one of which was being worked on.

An individual was sitting in the driver's seat of one of the parked cars and was injured in the incident. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Ogden Police reported.

Officials said an investigation into the incident determined drowsy driving was to blame for the crash. Ogden Police additionally stated drug and alcohol impairment did not play a factor in the incident.

Green, an Ogden resident, was released with a citation, officials said.

"This incident serves as a critical reminder of the dangers associated with drowsy driving," Ogden Police said. "Drowsy driving is a serious and often underestimated hazard. It can slow reaction times, impair decision-making, and significantly increase the risk of accident."

Officials cited the Department of Public Safety, saying 2% of vehicle crashes in Utah involve a drowsy driver.

Utahns at the wheel who find themselves tired are encouraged to pull over and rest before continuing on their journey.