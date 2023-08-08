Pedestrian killed after crash with car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man died in the hospital after being involved in a crash with a car in Salt Lake City Tuesday morning.

Officials report the man was a pedestrian in the crash and he was hit by the car.

The incident happened in the area of 549 West 200 South.

Police report that paramedics took a man to the hospital where he later died.

Further details about what led up to the crash, as well as the identity of the victim, were not made immediately available.

Officials report there are no traffic impacts due to the crash.

