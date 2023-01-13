Pair of children injured after being hit by truck in crosswalk

SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of children were injured Friday morning when a truck hit them while they were crossing the street in a crosswalk with a crossing guard.

Officials said the crash happened at 7:25 a.m. in the area of 1700 South 700 East, which is just down the street from Hawthorne Elementary School.

A driver reported that two children were hit in the area and the fire department responded, rendering aid for non-life threatening injuries.

The two children were taken to the hospital but are expected to recover.

Police reported that the children were crossing 1700 South in the crosswalk with crossing guards when the driver of the truck hit them.

The driver was initially traveling eastbound on 1700 South and was turning northbound onto 700 east when the crash happened.

Officials report the driver is fully cooperating with the investigation into the crash.

In light of the crash, police reminded drivers to use extra caution when traveling through school zones and "limit all potential distractions when using the roadway."

Further information about the ages and identities of the children will not be made available by police.