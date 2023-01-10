Park City Police vehicle hit by out-of-control semi truck

PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City Police Officer was minorly injured after a semi-truck hit the back of his police car on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on U.S. 40 at about mile marker 7 just before 7 a.m.

Utah Highway Patrol said an officer pulled over to check out a Ford Fusion that was located on the left shoulder of the road.

It wasn't made immediately clear if the vehicle had been involved in a crash or was just broken down.

While the officer was pulled over, a semi-truck traveling in the same direction was trying to slow down and lost control of the vehicle.

The semi hit the back of the police car and photos show some damage was caused to the back right side of the vehicle.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken by a fellow officer to go get checked out by medical staff.