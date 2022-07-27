Parts of State Street near I-215 to close for next 3 weekends

MURRAY, Utah — Some road closures are coming to the Salt Lake area as the Utah Department of Transportation works to improve streets.

“Earlier in spring, we started a repaving project on State Street," said UDOT spokesman John Gleason.

Over the next three weekends, the department is working on the bridge that runs over I-215.

Starting Friday night, the northbound lanes on the bridge will be closed till Monday morning.

The following two weekends, one southbound lane each will be closed for repairs.

“So we’re asking people to find an alternate route, said Gleason. “If you have to go through here, give yourself some extra time.”

Gleason adds that the department wants to get the message out about the closures for the next three weekends so people can plan and not have any last-minute issues while traveling in the area.

He adds that projects like these help with upkeep of the roads and make it safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

“State Street is one of our more heavily traveled roads in this part of the county, and so we try to keep it well maintained, well paved. We want to provide a smooth ride for all the drivers out there because there are so many vehicles that use it every day.”

Gleason says that this time of year is when many of the construction projects happen, so be patient if you are driving in a work zone.

“The summer months are much more conducive to doing this type of work and so you see our crews out there in force,” he said. “This is one of 170 projects that we have throughout the state and so you’re going to see those orange construction barrels out there. Just drive with caution and make sure that you’re watching out for everyone. We want everyone to get home safely.”

The State Street improvement project is federally funded and goes about 5 miles from the bridge to 3000 S. in Salt Lake. It is projected to be completed by the spring of next year with repaved roads, reconstructed pedestrian ramps, curbs and sidewalks.