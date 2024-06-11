Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Sandy crosswalk

SANDY, Utah — A pedestrian died hours after they were hit by a car in a Sandy crosswalk Monday night.

The critical incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. in an intersection on 10600 South and 1300 East.

Officials said the pedestrian, a 69-year-old man, stepped into the road using a crosswalk when he was hit by a car trying to make a right-hand turn.

The man was taken to the hospital with critical injures and died several hours later, early Tuesday morning.

Sandy Police reported the driver involved in the fatal crash is cooperating in the investigation and showed no signs of impairment. The driver said they did not see the pedestrian when they hit him.

Officials additionally detailed that there are many factors in the investigation, including if the sun played a factor or if the driver was distracted in any way.

The identity of the pedestrian who was killed was not made available as officials work to notify family members of the death.

No charges or arrests have been made in the case.