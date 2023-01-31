Pedestrian killed in Salt Lake City crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A pedestrian was killed after a crash involving a vehicle in Salt Lake City Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the area of 1200 West and 600 North, which is in the Rose Park neighborhood.

Not many details were made immediately available by police surrounding what led up to the crash and who was killed.

Officials say all drivers involved in the incident stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

Traffic will be impacted for several hours, police explained, and drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates.