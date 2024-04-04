Person changing tire hit and killed on I-15, major backups expected

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol expects traffic for several hours after a fatal crash in American Fork involving a person who was changing a tire on the side of the freeway.

LIVE: Watch as officials respond to the crash LIVE from a traffic camera

The crash happened on northbound Interstate 15 near milepost 278, near the Main Street exit.

Officials report a person was changing their tire just before 6:30 a.m. when they were hit by another vehicle.

Crash

NB I-15 at MP 278 (Pioneer Xing) Utah Co.

Right Shoulder

Est. Clearance Time: 7:22 AM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) April 4, 2024

Further details about the vehicle that hit the individual and the identity of the victim were not available.

After the crash, troopers shut down the four right lanes, leaving the three left lanes open to traffic.

Eventually, additional lanes of traffic were opened but slowdowns persisted through the area.

As Utahns hit the road for the morning commute, UHP warned that the crash would take a few hours to clear and people should expect major delays.