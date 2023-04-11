Watch Now
Person in critical condition following auto-pedestrian crash in Midvale

Posted at 9:08 AM, Apr 11, 2023
MIDVALE, Utah — A pedestrian is in critical condition following a crash involving a car in Midvale Tuesday morning and traffic around the area will be impacted as officials investigate.

The crash happened in the area of 180 West 7200 South before 8:40 a.m.

Police say a patient sustained critical injuries in the crash.

As officials investigate the crash, eastbound lanes of traffic in the area were closed.

Only one lane was open for drivers as the morning commute commences Tuesday. Drivers should expect delays and closures in the area until 10:30 a.m.

Further details about what led up to the crash as well as the identities of the people involved were not made available.

