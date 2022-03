PROVO, Utah — Early Wednesday morning a pickup truck crashed into a UTA bus in Provo.

According to Provo Fire Rescue, the incident happened around 5 a.m. on University Parkway.

Provo Fire Rescue UTA bus crashes into gas station, vacant hotel in Provo after being hit by pickup truck Wednesday March 20 2022

The bus also crashed into a gas pump and a vacant hotel.

Two people were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately clear.

UTA police were investigating the crash.