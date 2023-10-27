Plan extra time to get to SLC airport during these road closures

SALT LAKE CITY — If you're heading out of town in the next week, plan for extra time to get to the Salt Lake City Airport as some road closures will be impacting the area.

The Utah Department of Transportation is putting closures in place through the weekend and into next week as crews repair bridge decks.

Northbound I-215 over to I-80 will be down to one lane from Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. to Monday, Oct. 30 at 4 a.m.

In addition, the ramp from I-215 northbound to I-80 will be fully closed at midnight Monday, Oct. 30 through Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 11:30 p.m.

Access to I-80 or Redwood Road via I-215 northbound will also be closed while the repairs are completed.

UDOT recommends airport travelers use Bangerter Highway or I-80 to get around the closures.

While the closures are set, UDOT said weather may change schedules slightly. Utah is expected to see continued cold temperatures through the weekend.