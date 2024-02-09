Police officer injured while stopping wrong-way driver on I-15

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A Kaysville police officer was injured early Friday morning in a crash that stopped a wrong-way driver who was arrested for driving under the influence.

Photos provided by Utah Highway Patrol show a Kaysville Police car and a Tesla, both with heavy damage, resting on the side of Interstate 15.

The incident was prompted just before 2 a.m. when Davis dispatch put out a call for a wrong-way driver traveling northbound on the highway in southbound lanes near Farmington.

Near milepost 328, a Kaysville Police Officer responded to the alert for the wrong-way driver and entered I-15 on the southbound 200 North ramp.

Utah Highway Patrol said the officer "immediately encountered" the wrong-way driver in a Tesla, who was driving in the HOV lane.

"The officer crossed the dirt gore area between the ramp and I-15, crossed all lanes of I-15 and collided with the northbound Tesla in the front fender area, stropping the vehicle," UHP stated.

As a result of the crash, the officer received "moderate to serious injuries," and had to be extricated from the car in order to be taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The adult male suspect of the wrong-way vehicle was not injured and was taken into custody for driving under the influence, UHP explained.

Southbound lanes of I-15 were closed for several hours early Friday morning as an investigation and clean-up took place. Traffic was reopened around 4:30 a.m.

The identity of the driver who was arrested, as well as what other charges he may face, were not made immediately available.